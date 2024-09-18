Rwanda’S Economy Surges 9.7% Despite Global Slowdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rwanda's has shown remarkable resilience in early 2024, defying global trends. The nation's real grew by 9.7% in the first quarter, surpassing the previous year's 8.2% growth rate.



This success story emerges from the latest Rwanda Economic Update (REU) released by the World Bank. Despite worldwide economic challenges, Rwanda's growth has been fueled by robust consumer spending.



This spending is particularly strong in key sectors like services and industry. The experienced a significant recovery, with over a million new jobs created in the fourth quarter of 2023, benefiting people of all genders.



Inflation, which peaked in 2023, has since moderated due to effective monetary policies and improved food supplies. By August 2024, headline inflation decreased to 5.0% year-on-year, within the National Bank of Rwanda 's target range.



The REU emphasizes the critical role of skills development in fostering private sector growth. An inadequately educated workforce remains a major obstacle for businesses in Rwanda.







The report calls for increased public investment in education, particularly in technical and vocational training. Sector-specific audits have highlighted urgent needs for skills enhancement across various industries.



However, these include energy, agriculture, manufacturing, mining , urbanization, and the MICE sector. Addressing these skill gaps is crucial for Rwanda's long-term economic vision.



The World Bank has committed $200 million to provide 200,000 vulnerable youths with market-demanded skills. As Rwanda progresses towards Vision 2050, the focus on skills development remains paramount.



The REU recommends strengthening mechanisms to identify skills gaps, improving technical education quality, increasing scholarship access, enhancing digital literacy, and fostering academia-employer partnerships.



Rwanda's economic story is one of resilience, growth, and forward-thinking strategies. Its focus on skills development and economic diversification positions it well for future success amid global uncertainties.

