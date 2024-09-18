(MENAFN- The Rio Times) WEG, a leading Brazilian electrical equipment manufacturer, has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan.



The company will invest approximately R$670 million ($122 million) over the next five years in Brazil and Mexico.



This strategic move aims to enhance production capacity and vertical integration in their transformer and electric motor businesses.



In Mexico, WEG will construct a new facility for wire in Atotonilco de Tula. The will also cover equipment and installation.



This expansion addresses the current and projected demand for wires and cables used in transformer and electric motor production across North America.







The Mexican project will receive about R$336 million ($61 million) of the total investment.



This significant allocation demonstrates WEG's commitment to strengthening its presence in the North American market. The company recognizes the region's growing potential for electrical equipment.



In Brazil, WEG plans to expand its operations in two key locations: Itajaí and Guaramirim, both in Santa Catarina state.



The Itajaí wire factory will grow from 8,500 square meters to 18,000 square meters. This expansion will meet the rising demand for transformers in Brazil.



The Itajaí project will cost approximately R$169 million ($30.7 million) and take five years to complete.



In Guaramirim, WE will expand one of its foundry buildings by 6,000 square meters. The company will also modernize machinery at this location.

WEG's R$670 Million Expansion Plan for Brazil and Mexico

The Guaramirim expansion represents an investment of about R$165 million ($30 million) over the next three years.



These developments highlight WEG's dedication to enhancing its production capabilities and efficiency in its home country.



WEG's expansion strategy emphasizes sustainable business development and vertical integration of industrial processes.



This approach aims to optimize resources, reduce costs, and improve product delivery times.



The company's investments demonstrate its optimism about growth prospects in both markets.



By verticalizing electric motor manufacturing in Mexico, WEG takes a crucial step in its expansion plans.



This move, coupled with investments in Brazil, positions the company for significant growth in domestic and international markets.

MENAFN18092024007421016031ID1108689807