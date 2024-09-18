Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Srinagar Visit

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of Prime Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the Kashmir Valley on September 19, 2024, the Srinagar Traffic has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement and avoid congestion on various routes.

The advisory outlines a series of road restrictions and alternative routes for motorists.

On the day of the visit, traffic movement from Pantha Chowk towards Munshi Bagh will be restricted between 4:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Motorists traveling to Lal Chowk from Pantha Chowk and vice versa are advised to use the alternate route via Pantha Chowk-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Chanapora-Natipora-Ram Bagh to reach their destinations.

Similarly, traffic from the Police Golf Course/Hotel Lalit towards Gupkar and Ram Munshi Bagh will face restrictions during the same hours. Motorists traveling from Harwan Nishat towards Lal Chowk are advised to use Boulevard Road via Nehru Park-Dalgate. Additionally, traffic from Dalgate towards Ram Munshi Bagh will be restricted, with motorists directed to use Badyari-Dalgate-MA Road/RR Road instead.

Traffic assistance points will be set up at various locations, including Pantha Chowk, Shivpora, Sonwar, Rajbagh, Badyari, Dalgate, Radio Kashmir, Abdullah Bridge, Sangermal, and Lalit Grand Palace, to guide motorists. Participants are urged to park in designated areas, and the advisory warns that vehicles parked incorrectly on the roadside will be towed.

The Traffic Police has also assured that emergency vehicles will be allowed to take the shortest route possible. For assistance, the public can contact the Traffic Police Control Room at the toll-free number 103. The authorities have expressed regret for any inconvenience caused due to these arrangements.