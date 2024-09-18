Peraton Named In U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Companies To Work For: Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Peraton was highlighted as a top company in IT, Software, and Services for fulfilling employee needs

RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Peraton one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies .

Peraton rated among the top privately owned companies in IT, Software and Services on factors most heavily considered by job seekers during their employment search.

"Aligning our resources with the needs and aspirations of our employees has been instrumental in setting us apart"

"Strategic investments in competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, along with a deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a focus on career growth and professional development, have been instrumental in our recognition as a Best Company to Work For," said Peraton's

Chief Human Resources Officer Rebecca McHale "By aligning our resources with the needs and aspirations of our employees, we have cultivated a workplace where talent is nurtured, innovation flourishes, and every individual feels valued and empowered. This holistic approach not only drives our business forward but also establishes a culture of excellence and inclusivity, setting us apart as an employer of choice."

The ratings from U.S. News reflect the ever-changing sentiments impacting employee decision-making when evaluating the "best" company for them. These sentiments are examined using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Job seekers understand the influence prospective employers hold in determining their quality of life and overall happiness," said U.S. News Vice President of Careers Carly Chase. "The list reveals private companies that scored high on multiple metrics that promote a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

The Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list features 248 companies across 18 industries. To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees, which had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023. Developed considering insights from a panel of six experts , the methodology

also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News partner Revelio Labs .

For more information on the Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies , review the FAQs

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews

each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Peraton:

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across all domains: land, sea, space, air, and cyberspace. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies and supports every branch of the U.S. armed forces. Each day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton to learn how we're keeping people around the world safe and secure.



