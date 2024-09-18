عربي


Harvard Media Calgary Acquires Vinka Dubroja


9/18/2024 12:15:53 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harvard media Logo

Vinka Dubroja joins Harvard Media Calgary

Harvard Media is thrilled to announce the addition of Vinka Dubroja as Director of Sales, based in Calgary. Vinka will begin Thursday, October 3rd.

I have admired Vinka as a fierce and respected competitor who cares deeply about customer success for years. Her experience and leadership skills make her an invaluable addition to our team.” - Gary BrasilCALGARY, CANADA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harvard Media Welcomes Vinka Dubroja as Director of Sales Calgary - Harvard Media is thrilled to announce the addition of Vinka Dubroja as our Director of Sales, based in Calgary. Vinka will start her new role on Thursday, October 3rd

Vinka brings a wealth of experience spanning 30 years in Calgary media, and a track record of success to our team.
With a strong background in revenue leadership, she has previously led initiatives at CJAY and Virgin (Vibe), formerly
Standard/Astral Radio, now part of Bell, and most recently served as General Manager at NewCap/Stingray Calgary for the last 15 years. At Stingray, Vinka's deep commitment to customer success and her exceptional ability to build
lasting relationships have been key to her achievements.

In her new role at Harvard Media, Vinka will collaborate closely with Gary Brasil, Chief Customer Officer, on strategic and operational aspects of customer and revenue initiatives. She will also play a pivotal role in leading and coaching the Calgary team's expertise will be instrumental in our ongoing transformation and efforts to drive
growth.

“We are excited to welcome Vinka to the Harvard Media team,” said Gary Brasil, Chief Customer Officer.“I have admired Vinka as a fierce and respected competitor who cares deeply about customer success for years. Her experience and leadership skills make her an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to her contributions and are confident
that she will play a pivotal role in our continued success.”

George Leith, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer adds“Welcoming Vinka to Harvard Media is a key step in our strategy to enhance our focus and broaden our offerings, ensuring we deliver exceptional results to all our customers. We are excited to add Vinka's experience and strengths to the Harvard Media team.”

Please join us in welcoming Vinka Dubroja to Harvard Media.
About Harvard Media.

Harvard Media is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company, with market-leading local radio stations, principally focused in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services businessHarvard Excelerate- providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media, online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for over 3,750 local businesses. A robust digital advertising division - Harvard Interactive - a powerful combination of owned and operated portfolio of more than 20 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps, partnered with a robust network of partner sites, collecting valuable first-party data and a portfolio of 13 local terrestrial radio stations in 7 prairie markets strategically situated in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as X92.9 , GX94, play107, 620CKRM, and cruzfm, and premier brands such as sasktoday, moosejawtoday saskagtoday, and sportscage.

For more information, visit

Gary Brasil
Chief Customer Officer Harvard Media
+1 403-614-4774
...
MENAFN18092024003118003196ID1108688726


EIN Presswire

