'Murder N The West End Volume II' Released

"Murder in the West End: The Plays of Agatha Christie and Her Disciples, Volume II" by Amnon Kabatchnik

Amnon Kabatchnik, author of "Murder in the West End, Volume II"

Amnon Kabatchnik's Murder in the West End: The Plays of Agatha Christie and Her Disciples, Volume II Now Available

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary drama professor, esteemed historian, celebrated director, and multiple award-winning writer Amnon Kabatchnik has penned a second Agatha Christie volume in his critically-acclaimed award-winning reference series. Kabatchnik's latest, Murder in the West End : The Plays of Agatha Christie and Her Disciples, Volume II (BearManor Media ) is now available wherever fine books are sold in hardcover (ISBN: 9798887714714, 550 pages, $50.00), and trade paper (ISBN: 9798887714714, 550 pages, $40.00) editions.In the follow up to Murder in the West End: The Plays of Agatha Christie and Her Disciples, esteemed historian Amnon Kabatchnik delves deeper into the works of the“Queen of Crime” Agatha Christie, and her disciples. Widely perceived that only the Bible and the plays of Shakespeare have sold more copies than Agatha Christie's whodunits, of Christie's fifteen stage thrillers, the most notable are Ten Little Indians, Witness for the Prosecution and The Mousetrap, which opened in 1952 and holds the distinction of being the longest-running play in the West End.In his extraordinary new book, Murder in the West End, Volume II, Kabatchnik examines twenty-nine crime plays that premiered in the West End, beginning with A Clean Kill (1959) by Michael Gilbert and including such works as: The Aspern Papers (1959) by Michael Redgrave, Hostile Witness (1964) by Jack Roffey, The Man in the Glass Booth (1967) by Robert Shaw, The Picture of Dorian Gray (1975) by John Osborne, Suddenly at Home (1971) by Francis Durbridge, Equus (1973) by Peter Shaffer, Beyond Reasonable Doubt (1987) by Jeffrey Archer, The Manchurian Candidate (1991) by John Lahr, Mad about Nightingales (1998) by Tennessee Williams, and others.Moreover, Murder in the West End, Volume II examines thirty-eight Continental plays performed in London's West End, beginning with The Red Robe (1900) by Eugene Brieus and including such works as The Thief (1906) by Henry Bernstein, Madame X (1908) by Alexandre Bisson, Justice (1910) by John Galsworthy, Blind Man's Bluff (1936) by Ernst Toller and Denis Johnston, No Exit (1944) by Jean-Paul Sartre, Caligula (1945) by Albert Camus, Requiem for a Nun (1951) by William Faulkner, and others.In all, Murder in the West End examines 67 plays which are presented chronologically. Each entry includes a plot synopsis, production data, opinions by critics and scholars, as well as biographical sketches of playwrights and key actors-directors.Kabatchnik has earned high critical acclaim for his previous works, which won honors in the Benjamin Franklin Awards, the ForeWord Book of the Year Awards, and the Independent Book Publishers Award. Among the praise for Kabatchnik's previous works:"A wealth of material for lovers of theatre."-Los Angeles Times"The sheer readability of his works exceeds that of many reference books."-Reference & User Services Quarterly"A priceless reference."-Deadly Pleasures"An enlightening and engaging reference book"-Ellery Queen's Mystery Magazine"A valuable resource "-BookpleasuresAmnon Kabatchnik, now retired, was a professor of theater at SUNY Binghamton, Stanford University, Ohio State University, Florida State University, and Elmira College. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Amnon Kabatchnik received his BS degree in theatre and journalism from Boston University where he graduated summa cum laude, and won the Rodgers & Hammerstein Award. Kabatchnik also holds an MFA degree in directing from the Yale School of Drama. He directed numerous dramas, comedies, thrillers, and musicals in New York and across the United States. He is the author of Sherlock Holmes on the Stage, the seven-volume series Blood on the Stage, Horror on the Stage, and Courtroom Dramas on the Stage, Volumes I and II. Visit Amnon Kabatchnik at:Founded in 2001 and based in Florida, BearManor Media is a leading independent publisher focused on publishing books about Movies, Television, Old Time Radio, Theater, Animation, Circus Performing Arts and previously unpublished scripts. Visit BearManor Media online at: .

