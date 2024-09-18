Eastern Economic Forum starts in Vladivostok

(MENAFN) The 9th annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) commenced on Tuesday in Vladivostok, serving as a key platform for Russia to promote economic growth in the Far East and foster international cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region. This year’s forum has attracted around 6,000 participants from 76 countries, including representatives from China, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, and Serbia, among others. The theme for this year’s event is “Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential.”



The opening day of the EEF features a variety of significant events, starting with the BRICS Creative Innovation Forum. Attendees will engage in discussions focusing on the digitalization of languages, the advancement of creative industries, and the growth of the gaming sector within the Far East.



In addition, the forum will host a conference dedicated to Russian-Vietnamese relations, commemorating the 75th anniversary of economic ties between the two nations. This special event highlights the importance of bilateral cooperation and mutual development.



On the same day, the 2nd Falcon Day International Forum will take place alongside the EEF, where top global experts will convene to explore strategies for conserving unique wildlife species, emphasizing the need for environmental sustainability.



The EEF-2024 business program is robust, featuring approximately 100 events that will cover a wide range of topics. Key discussions will include opportunities for Russian small and medium-sized enterprises in the Chinese market, navigating risk and uncertainty in a multipolar world, and shaping international youth policy in the Asia-Pacific region. Additional sessions will address the expansion of BRICS and the connectivity of Russian logistics.



Moreover, the program will facilitate business dialogues between Russian entrepreneurs and their counterparts from China, India, and ASEAN countries, aiming to create new partnerships and enhance economic collaboration.



As the forum unfolds over the next three days, it promises to be a significant gathering for leaders and experts to share insights and strategies, reinforcing the potential of the Far East as a dynamic hub for economic development and international cooperation.

