BIO-TECHNE ISSUES 2024 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today issued its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), detailing the continued progress advancing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Bio-Techne's CSR is organized around four key pillars: Our People, Advancing Science, Governance and Operational Integrity, and The Environment. Bio-Techne's EPIC values (Empowerment, Passion, Innovation and Collaboration) remain the backbone of our corporate culture and provide the foundation for our approach to continuously improving our corporate sustainability. The updated CSR is available in the Corporate and Social Responsibility section of Bio-Techne's website.

"I am proud of the progress the team continues to make positioning Bio-Techne for a sustainable future," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Our global team remains committed to enriching the communities we live and work in, while delivering the innovation the scientific community relies on to catalyze advances in science and medicine. These are achieved while functioning at the highest level of governance and operational integrity. This focus enables the team to grow the organization in a responsible manner and deliver the products necessary to develop and advance the next generation of therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics that improve global healthcare."

"This latest CSR includes several noteworthy advancements in our sustainability journey," commented Shane Bohnen, Chief Sustainability Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. "Specifically, we submitted a letter of commitment to reduce our Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, and our reduction targets will be evaluated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) in 2026. We also completed our first EcoVadis sustainability assessment to evaluate our performance in environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, and earned a Bronze Medal in this inaugural evaluation, putting us in the top 67% of all companies assessed. I am looking forward to sharing the team's continued progress furthering our sustainability initiatives."

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

