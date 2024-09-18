BIBF Hosts 8th Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, 17 September 2024 - The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has successfully concluded the 8th Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (IFLP), in Partnership with Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (CIIF). The programme took place at Clare College, University of Cambridge - United Kingdom, and brought together 36 delegates from 12 countries, highlighting the global reach of the Islamic finance sector.

The programme featured prominent global stakeholders, including an Assistant Governor of a central bank, CEOs of leading banks and financial institutions, and mid-level management professionals. This unique blend of experience and expertise fostered an engaging environment for discussion and collaboration on the future of Islamic finance.Throughout the program, over 14 seasoned mentors shared their invaluable insights, knowledge, and experiences with delegates, enhancing their understanding of leadership in the Islamic finance sector. The program’s comprehensive curriculum covered a range of topics designed to equip participants with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Dr. Rizwan Malik, Head of Islamic Finance at BIBF, served as the Programme Director, overseeing a curriculum designed to prepare delegates for the rapidly changing financial landscape. “Our aim was to equip participants with essential skills and insights needed to thrive in this vital sector,” he noted. Dr. Malik also added expressed his gratitude to the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance for their collaboration, which plays a crucial role in advancing education and leadership within Islamic finance.

On his part, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of BIBF, emphasised the importance of this partnership: “Collaboration is key to strengthening the global Islamic finance community. Working with the Cambridge Institute highlights our commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in Islamic finance.”

Professor Humayun Dar, the Director General of the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, praised the programme's success. He also expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to work together with BIBF to improve leadership competencies working in this sector.”





