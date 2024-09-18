WCM-Q Concludes Certificate In Lifestyle Medicine Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Institute for Population (IPH) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has successfully concluded its Certificate in Lifestyle (CLM) programme, reflecting growing interest among healthcare practitioners in integrating lifestyle medicine into their practice.

Fifty healthcare professionals from Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United States attended the course.

The 60-hour programme is designed to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to evaluate, prevent, and manage lifestyle-related chronic health conditions.

The programme emphasises evidence-based practices focused on lifestyle-related interventions, including regular physical activity, healthy nutrition, adequate sleep, tobacco cessation, stress management, and social connections.

Additionally, the programme empowers practitioners to have meaningful conversations with their patients about the potential of lifestyle medicine, contributing to improved patient outcomes and overall quality of life.

Dr. Ravinder Mamtani, WCM-Q professor of population health sciences and vice dean for population health and lifestyle medicine, and professor of medicine at the Center for Global Health, said,“The Certificate in Lifestyle Medicine was carefully designed to align with the public health priorities of the Qatar National Vision 2030. It is a strong testament to our commitment to integrating lifestyle medicine into mainstream healthcare practices, ultimately advancing the wellbeing of our community.”

The programme featured an impressive lineup of local and international experts, including Dr. Mamtani; Dr. Sohaila Cheema, associate professor of clinical population health sciences and assistant dean at IPH; Dr. Ahmad Al Mulla, senior consultant of public health and disease control, and director of Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Tobacco Control Centre; Dr. Shahrad Taheri, professor of medicine and senior consultant in endocrinology at HMC; Sarah Burshan, psychologist/learning support specialist and wellness counselor at WCM-Q; Dr. Benjamin Kligler, executive director of the Office of Patient Centred Care and Cultural Transformation for the Veterans Health Administration and professor of family and community medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine, US; Simon Mathews, adjunct lecturer at the Lifestyle Medicine and Health Research Centre, Avondale University, Australia, and lead coach for Wellcoaches School of Health Coaching, US; Stephan Herzog, executive director of the American and International Boards of Lifestyle Medicine; and Dr. Wayne Dysinger, past president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, founding chair of the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine, and chief medical officer of Blue Zones Health, US.

Highlighting the significance of the programme, Dr. Cheema said,“Research consistently demonstrates that lifestyle medicine can play a crucial role in treating, preventing, and even reversing non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cancer.

“Empowering healthcare professionals with evidence-based knowledge and practical skills in the realm of lifestyle medicine can have a profound impact on the health and wellbeing of patients and communities.

“The growing demand for our certificate programme reflects the increasing recognition among healthcare professionals of the important benefits of lifestyle medicine and is a testament of the success of the course offered by the IPH.”

The Certificate in Lifestyle Medicine is accredited in Qatar by the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).