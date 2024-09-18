RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: 'My Daughter Would Have Been Alive If Mamata Banerjee..,' Says Victim's Father

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The father of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College said on Tuesday that his daughter would still be alive if West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee had taken action against former principal Sandeep Ghosh in 2021.

As reported by ANI, the victim's father said that CBI is doing its job, we cannot say anything about this (investigation),“Whoever is connected to this murder in some way or those who are involved in tampering with evidence, all are under investigation. They are sitting in protest (protesting junior doctors) with pain, they are like my children, we feel pain seeing them.”

“The day the accused are held accountable will mark our victory... In the year 2021 also, many allegations were levelled against former principal Sandeep Ghosh; if the Chief Minister had taken action against Sandeep Ghosh then, today my daughter would have been alive,” he further said.





Earleir today, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata following the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position.

The decision follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's agreement to the demands put forth by junior doctors protesting the recent rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

