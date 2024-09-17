CMB Regional Centers Secures Latest I-956F Approval In 39 Days

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that its Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek project has received Form I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) just over one month after filing.

A limited number of units remain available for subscription in this I-956F approved CMB EB-5 partnership. Investors in CMB Group 89 qualify for High Unemployment set aside visas.

“Achieving I-956F approval is a critical step toward our investors' goals of immigrating to the United States, and we could not be more excited that yet another of our EB-5 projects has been approved by the USCIS at record speed,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB.

The CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek I-956F approval is the latest in a series of swift I-956F USCIS approvals for CMB projects, over the past month, including:



CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments (I-956F approved in less than five months) CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline (I-956F approved in just over six months from noted receipt date from the USCIS).

The Hillwood City Creek project consists of an approximately 529,000 square-foot distribution facility intended for a Minneapolis-based Fortune-500 tenant. Located in Thornton, Colorado, the project site is situated with direct access to the I-25 and E-470 ground corridors.

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek is the tenth CMB EB-5 partnership to achieve an I-956F approval under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

CMB Group 78 – Hillwood California BTS

CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial

CMB Group 82 – Hazleton Logistics Park

CMB Group 83 – Hillwood SOMI Hayward

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments

CMB Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Hotel

CMB Group 88 – Hillwood Detroit Fairgrounds

CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline CMB Group 91 – Hillwood DTW Air Cargo



About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 25 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,400 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and Group 89 please visit the CMB website or contact us directly at ... .