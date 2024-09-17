Inneraction Media Announces Strategic Partnership With Fly Rod Chronicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Curtis Fleming, Fly Rod Chronicles

InnerAction Media's IAM Outdoors partners with Fly Rod Chronicles to enhance marketing, expand reach, and create compelling content for outdoor enthusiasts.

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InnerAction (IAM), a leading marketing and media company based in Morgantown, WV, is announcing today a new strategic partnership between its IAM Outdoors division and Fly Rod Chronicles (FRC), the acclaimed fly-fishing television show hosted by Curtis Fleming.This collaboration will establish IAM Outdoors as the exclusive advertising agency for Fly Rod Chronicles, focusing on expanding FRC's reach and enhancing its marketing efforts. Fly Rod Chronicles, produced by Fly Fishing Exploration Inc., is beloved by outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers nationwide, making it a perfect match for IAM Outdoors' expertise in the adventure and outdoor industry. IAM Outdoors will serve as the exclusive advertising agency for FRC. As part of this collaboration, IAM Outdoors will provide media advertising sales, regional and national sponsorship sales, video production, editing, and social media support, utilizing their high-quality video production standards and storytelling expertise."We are excited to join forces with Fly Rod Chronicles and Curtis Fleming," said Jim Matuga, IAM Outdoors Representative at InnerAction Media. "Our shared passion for the outdoors and commitment to high-quality, authentic content makes this partnership a natural fit. By combining our marketing expertise with FRC's established audience, we aim to create engaging, compelling stories that resonate with adventure enthusiasts across the country.”Fly Rod Chronicles has built an impressive roster of current sponsors, including prominent names such as YETI, HUK Fishing, Frogg Toggs, Harman's Log Cabins, Four Fillies, Toothman Ford, and the State of West Virginia's various departments, among others. The partnership with IAM Outdoors will not only enhance the show's advertising capabilities but also create new revenue streams and production efficiencies for both parties.Curtis Fleming, host of Fly Rod Chronicles, added, "We're thrilled to partner with IAM Outdoors. Their dedication to storytelling and high production standards align perfectly with our vision for the show. We're looking forward to creating exceptional content together and reaching new heights in the outdoor adventure sector."For more information on this partnership or to discuss advertising opportunities with Fly Rod Chronicles, please contact Jim Matuga at IAM Outdoors by visiting or calling (304) 288-1503.About InnerAction MediaFounded in 2011, InnerAction Media is a premier marketing advertising media company located in Morgantown, WV. IAM specializes in video production, website design, marketing strategy, and media buying. With over 30 years of experience in the marketing business, IAM has helped thousands of businesses grow by simplifying and clarifying their marketing messages through powerful storytelling.About Fly Rod ChroniclesFly Rod Chronicles, hosted by Curtis Fleming, is a beloved adventure and fly-fishing television show aired nationally. Known for its engaging storytelling and breathtaking outdoor footage, Fly Rod Chronicles has a dedicated following of outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers across the United States. The award-winning 30-minute show airs on Discovery, Pursuit Channel, WILD TV in Canada, and on WDTV, WTAP and WVVA in West Virginia as well as YouTube and multiple digital platforms.

Jim Matuga

InnerAction Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Introducing IAM Outdoors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.