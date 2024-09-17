Angeion Group Appoints Stephanie Saunders As Vice President Of Class Action & Mass Tort Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, the leading provider of settlement administration and notice services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stephanie Saunders as Vice President of Class Action & Mass Tort Services. In her new role, Stephanie will be essential in developing and maintaining client relationships and offering strategic guidance throughout the settlement administration process.

"Stephanie's deep expertise in class action litigation and her diverse background make her an excellent fit for our team," said Steven Weisbrot, Esq., Angeion's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her understanding of the complexities of class actions, combined with her commitment to client success, will significantly contribute to our ability to deliver outstanding service and solutions."

Stephanie brings over eight years of experience as a class action attorney, focusing on consumer protection, ERISA, and corporate mismanagement litigation. Before joining Angeion, Stephanie was an associate attorney at Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, where she represented consumers and investors in large, complex litigation.

"I'm incredibly proud to be joining Angeion Group, an innovative, industry-leading provider of settlement administration and legal noticing services," said Stephanie. "Angeion continues to revolutionize the field with cutting-edge solutions and unmatched expertise. It's a privilege to contribute to Angeion's mission of excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to provide top-tier consultancy services and consistently deliver exceptional results."

In addition to her legal career, Stephanie has experience in marketing and management at Condé Nast Publications and PNC Wealth Management's multifamily office. She is also an active member of the Board of Directors at the Public Interest Law Center, where she contributes to fundraising and advocacy efforts.

Stephanie earned her J.D. from Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, where she was a CALI Excellence for the Future Awards Recipient, and a B.S. in Business Administration from Drexel University Lebow College of Business.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services for class actions, mass tort, and collective redress administration. Leveraging world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion delivers the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability, and give counsel and the court peace of mind.

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Shiri Lasman

Marketing Manager

(215) 563-4116



SOURCE Angeion Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED