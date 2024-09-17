Motel 6 Launches Contest To Help Emerging Musicians Travel The Road To Stardom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Budget-friendly hotel brand offers up-and-coming artists the chance to enter to win a cash prize and free night stays to help take their to their fans

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motel 6 , the leading lodging brand and Official Sponsor of Opening ActsTM , today announced a songwriting contest that will help give one aspiring superstar the chance to take their music on the road.

"At Motel 6, we're proud to support up-and-coming musicians," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Realstar Hospitality , master franchisor of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. "This contest is a fantastic opportunity to help kick-start the career of emerging talent. We will focus on what we do best, providing a comfortable room at a great rate, so artists can focus on what they do best, creating unforgettable music."

Motel 6 Songwriting Contest

This fall, singers and bands are invited to create a song about or inspired by Motel 6. Songs will be judged on criteria such as originality and storytelling. The top six songs will be selected by Motel 6, and the grand prize winner will be chosen by public vote.

The grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of $6,000 USD, or the equivalent amount in Canadian dollars, and 20 room nights at Motel 6 locations of their choice to help jumpstart their next tour. The five runners-up will also receive six room nights each to support their own road trips. Musicians can enter for a chance to win at now through Sunday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. (PDT).

Learn how to vote by following Motel 6 on Instagram .

Support for Musicians and Their Fans

For most musicians, staying on budget while on the road is a must. Music lovers can join the free My6 program, which offers a minimum of 6% off stays and an expedited booking process, plus access to hundreds of discounts with music, food and entertainment brands with the My6 Marketplace .

With nearly 1,500 locations conveniently located across Canada and the United States, including along major transit routes, a Motel 6 or Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel is near the next stop on the tour, ready to welcome artists, crews and their fans. To book your stay, visit or call 1.800.4MOTEL6 (1.800.466.8356).

About Realstar Hospitality

In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 45 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited-service and full-service sectors. Learn more at .

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more than 30 years, Motel 6 has been known to“leave the light on,” for its guests, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Named the 2024 Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Motel 6 offers standard amenities, including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer guest laundry facilities. For more information or to find a Motel 6 near you, visit .

