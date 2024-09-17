Inaugural IPKL To Kick Off On October 4 In Chandigarh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 17 (IANS) The inaugural Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) season will see eight teams competing for the top honour from October 4 to 19, at Tau Devi Lal Indoor as Haryana Hurricane, Rajasthan Rulers, and Delhi Dragons, three of the franchises, announced their captains at a ceremony in the city.

Shiv Kumar will captain the Haryana Hurricane, Kapil Narwal has been named captain of the Rajasthan Rulers and Delhi Dragons have named Vikas Dahiya as their captain for the inaugural season.

Manjeet Chillar, the Brand Ambassador for the IPKL, expressed at the event,“The jerseys and captains really showcase the essence of each team. I'm incredibly excited for the first season and can't wait to see the intense matches and thrilling drama on the mat. Kabaddi is a game native to Indian soil, and it gives me immense pleasure to see it receiving such a positive response and growing following in the country.”

The Haryana Hurricane, Rajasthan Rulers, and Delhi Dragons are preparing for the IPKL 2024 season with strong leadership and standout jerseys. This setup is primed for a season full of fierce competition, thrilling matchups, and passionate rivalries. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start to witness these exciting teams in action. The UP Titan, Punjab Paltan, Gujarat Gladiators, Mumbai Marathas, and Bengaluru Bison are among the other franchises set to compete in the inaugural Indian Premier Kabaddi League.