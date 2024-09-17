Delhi Chief Min. Resigns Days After Released From Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Arvind Kejriwal resigned on Tuesday from the post of Delhi Chief days after he was released from jail on bail due to Supreme Court of India's intervention.

Kejriwal, who is also the leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met today evening Lieut. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, where he tendered his resignation.

Minister of Education of Delhi in AAP Atishi Marlena is poised to succeed Kejriwal as the party unanimously elected her for the post as Kejriwal announced his decision to step aside.

Kejriwal, who is considered one of the staunch opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was detained in March few days before the Parliament Elections in what the opponents claimed to be a politically-motivated action.

The AAP leader's arrest by the federal investigation team was on alleged charges of receiving bribe in return for liberalized liquor regulations in Delhi. (end)

atk









MENAFN17092024000071011013ID1108683302