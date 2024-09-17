Bitcoin surpasses USD58,000 mark

(MENAFN) In a notable surge, has surpassed the USD58,000 mark, buoyed by a rebound in United States technology stocks and positive movements in the Asian stock markets. This recent rise in Bitcoin's value is largely attributed to the recent uptick in tech shares, coupled with favorable economic data and developments.



On Tuesday, United States inflation data for August revealed that core inflation had increased at a faster rate than anticipated, rising by more than 0.3 percent. This data has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may implement a rate cut in the near future, leading to a boost in investor confidence. The rally in tech stocks was significant, with chipmaker Nvidia seeing a remarkable 8.2 percent increase in its stock price. Major technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Apple also saw substantial gains, with their shares rising by 2.13 percent.



The positive sentiment in the tech sector extended beyond United States borders, with Asian stock indexes reflecting a similar upward trend. Japan's Nikkei 225, for instance, broke a seven-day losing streak, while the Japanese yen experienced a slight decrease after hitting a record high against the United States dollar the previous day. South Korea and Taiwan also saw their stock indexes climb, reflecting a broader regional market recovery.



In the realm of cryptocurrencies, the Tier 1 Sui blockchain has made headlines with its impressive performance. The Sui token, as tracked by CoinDesk indices, surged by over 16 percent, significantly outperforming the broader CoinDesk 20 index, which saw a rise of just 1.67 percent. This surge in Sui's value can be partly attributed to Grayscale's recent introduction of the Grayscale Sui Trust. According to Grayscale's general information page, the net asset value of each document in the fund is USD13.50, with each document containing 14.95 SUI tokens. This places the value of each Sui token within the Trust at approximately 90 cents. Given that the current market value of Sui is just above USD1, there appears to be an opportunity for a Grayscale discount.



In addition to these developments, AI tokens have also experienced modest gains. Bloomberg recently reported that OpenAI is aiming to raise USD6.5 billion, with the company’s valuation projected at USD150 billion. This news has positively impacted the AI token market, with the NEAR Protocol token rising by 6 percent and the Super AI Alliance's FET token increasing by 9 percent, trading above USD1.40.



Overall, the combination of a recovering tech sector, favorable economic indicators, and notable developments in both traditional and digital markets has contributed to a buoyant atmosphere in the financial landscape, driving significant gains across various assets.

