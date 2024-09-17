Germany Largest 2000 Industrial Companies Database 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 2,000 Largest Industrial Companies Germany [2024]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

List of the 10 Largest Industrial Companies in Germany

In Germany, industry still accounts for almost a quarter of gross value added. This is one of the highest shares in comparison with the western industrialised countries. Automotive and mechanical engineering are key sectors. There are also many other important industrial sectors. This is also reflected in the list of the TOP 10 German industrial companies:

1. Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg

Volkswagen is competing with Toyota and General Motors to become the world's largest car manufacturer. The group has over 670,000 employees worldwide. Industrial production takes place in the automotive sector and includes passenger cars, commercial vehicles and drive technology (power engineering). The main plant is located in Wolfsburg. The second Group division covers financial services including leasing, dealer financing and fleet business.

Update 2023: The Group plans to invest a total of 180 billion euros by 2027, particularly in the areas of digitalization and electrification. The aim is to keep pace with the competition, especially in the two key markets of China and North America.

Update 2024: Electrification will continue to play a particularly important role at the Wolfsburg-based Group in 2024. Special attention is being paid not only to battery system development, but also to the expansion of the electric charging network.

2. Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Stuttgart

Like Carl Benz, the name Gottlieb Daimler stands for German automotive history. Today, Mercedes-Benz Group AG is the second largest German automobile manufacturer with almost 300,000 employees around the globe. The company has been trading as Daimler AG since 2007 after the demerger of Daimler and Chrysler. The group has three divisions managed as a company: Mercedes-Benz AG (passenger cars), Daimler Truck AG (trucks, commercial vehicles) and Daimler Mobility AG (financing, leasing). Important production sites in Germany are Stuttgart-Sindelfingen, Stuttgart-Unterturkheim and Rastatt. Production takes place worldwide.

3. BMW AG, Munich

On the market, the BMW Group operates as the BMW Group. "BMW" stands for "Bavarian Motor Works". From its beginnings as an engine manufacturer, BMW has developed into Germany's third largest automobile producer. Premium vehicles and motorcycles characterize the BMW brand. Other group brands - through BMW subsidiaries - are Mini and Rolls-Royce.

4. Siemens AG, Munich/Berlin

Siemens has written German industrial history. Today, Siemens is a globally active conglomerate focusing on technology and electrical engineering. It consists of numerous German and international group companies with a total of 385,000 employees. The diverse production program includes automation and drive technology, generators, turbines and compressors, medical technology, power plant technology, safety technology, rail vehicles and railway technology.

5. Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart

Bosch emerged from a Stuttgart backyard workshop for precision mechanics and electrical engineering founded in 1886. Today, with almost 400,000 associates, it is a globally operating conglomerate and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers. The company is over 90 percent owned by the Robert Bosch Foundation. The automotive supply sector - automotive engineering - accounts for some 60 percent of Bosch sales.

6. AUDI AG, Ingolstadt

AUDI is a traditional German car brand and has been part of the Volkswagen Group since the 1960s. Today the AUDI brand stands for premium vehicles. Within VW, AUDI AG forms a relatively independent sub-group and employs a good 90,000 people. AUDI also includes the sports car manufacturer Lamborghini and the motorcycle manufacturer Ducati - both Italian companies.

7. Continental AG, Hanover

From a small Hanoverian rubber factory bought in 1869, Continental has developed into one of the largest automotive suppliers in Germany and worldwide. For many decades, Continental's business model consisted solely of tire production. In recent years, the Automotive Technologies division has been established as a second pillar.

8. thyssenkrupp AG, Essen

The names "Thyssen" and "Krupp" stand for two industrial giants on the Rhine and Ruhr. The thyssenkrupp group was formed in 1999 through the merger of Friedrich Krupp AG Hoesch-Krupp with Thyssen AG. The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation holds just under 21 percent of the shares in the company.

9. ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Friedrichshafen

ZF Friedrichshafen is a leading global driveline and chassis technology company with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. The company's history began in 1917 as a gear factory - hence the name "ZF" - with significant participation of Luftschiff Zeppelin GmbH. Today, ZF Friedrichshafen is over 90 percent owned by the Zeppelin Foundation, which is administered by the city of Friedrichshafen.

10. Opel Automobile GmbH, Russelsheim

Opel is one of the oldest car manufacturers in Germany. The group was founded in 1862 and has its headquarters in Russelsheim am Main. In recent years, the industrial company has changed ownership several times: from General Motors to the French Groupe PSA.

Key Topics Covered:

Information Included in the Database



Company name

General contact data (address, e-mail address, telephone number, URL)

Name of the management

Serial letter suitable for addressing the management (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Sales figures for the years 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (taken from the annual and consolidated financial statements)

Employee figures for the years 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 (taken from the annual and consolidated financial statements) Sector classification & Field of activity

Areas Included



Electrical industry, e.g. Infineon Technologies, Busch-Jaeger Elektro GmbH

Automotive supply industry, e.g. Robert Bosch GmbH, Webasto SE

Medical technology, e.g. Siemens Healthineers AG, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Mechanical engineering, e.g. Krones AG, GEA Group AG

Construction supply industry, e.g. HeidelbergCement AG, Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

Vehicle manufacturer, e.g. Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Optics, e.g. Carl Zeiss AG

Glass and ceramics, e.g. Schott AG Tool manufacturer, e.g. Leistritz AG

