NCCAL Organizes Kuwait Cultural Week In Moscow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Assistant Secretary-General for the Arts Sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Musaad Al-Zamil said that Kuwait Cultural Week would be held in the Russian capital, Moscow, on September 17-24.

Al-Zamil, Head of the council's delegation leaving on Tuesday for Moscow, told KUNA that the cultural relations between Kuwait and Russia represented an important aspect of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that these relations date back to a long period of time and have deepened over the years through the signing of cultural agreements and student and academic exchange programs.

Al-Zamil added that NCCAL has been organizing, since its establishment in 1973, various events to enhance cultural exchange between countries by holding Kuwait cultural weeks abroad or hosting cultural weeks of other countries in Kuwait in cooperation with their embassies.

He explained that Kuwait cultural week, held in Moscow, is organized by the Arts Sector and the Foreign Culture Department at NCCAL in Kuwait and the Embassy of Kuwait in Russia, in cooperation with the Ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs in Russia.

The activities of the cultural week would include an artistic work of Kuwaiti folklore presented by the Al-Amiri Folk Arts Troupe, as well as an art exhibition by artist Mahmoud Ashkanani, accompanied by a film about his biography.

It would also include a symposium on Kuwaiti-Russian relations presented by Professor of Political Science at Kuwait University Dr. Hala Al-Makimi for students and professors of the Diplomatic Academy affiliated with Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Zamil said that the Kuwaiti cuisine would also be present, as Kuwaiti chef Abdullah Al-Makimi would present a Kuwaiti dinner banquet, indicating the council's keenness to ensure that the event schedule is diverse and highlights the Kuwaiti identity in several areas. (end)

