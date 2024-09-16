Iran Seeks To Enhance Relations With Neighboring Countries - Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Monday on his country's keenness to improve its relations with neighboring countries, calling at the same time for implementing joint projects with them.

The Iranian leader said in a press "regarding foreign issues, we seek to improve our relations with neighboring countries as a priority," referring to his recent visit to Iraq and the vision that the Iraqi side had regarding developing strategic plans and implementing joint projects.

As for whether he would visit Saudi Arabia in the near future and the possibility of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visiting Tehran, he said, "We welcome any step that brings us closer."

The Iranian president added, "during a phone call with Prince Mohammad bin Salman, I invited him to visit Tehran and if the opportunity is available, I will visit Saudi Arabia."

He added, "we seek to strengthen our relations with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and all Islamic countries." (end)

