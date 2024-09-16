Firefighters Extinguish Forest Fire Near Kharkiv For Almost Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire in a forest has been extinguished for almost a day in the Bezlyudivska community in the Kharkiv region, with a total of 198 fires in the region during the day.

This was reported on by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“The fire broke out at noon on September 15 in a forest near the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district. As of the morning of September 16, its elimination continues. The fire has covered an area of more than 25 hectares,” the post says.

Sixteen units of SES equipment and 82 rescuers, as well as 14 units of equipment and 27 forestry workers were involved.

In total, 198 fires occurred in Kharkiv region from September 15 to 16, 13 of which were caused by Russian shelling.

On September 15, fires in ecosystems near the regional center caused smoke in several districts of Kharkiv.

The SES urges Kharkiv residents to stop burning dead wood.

“Instead of eliminating the consequences of Russia's military aggression and saving people, emergency workers are forced to go to extinguish dead wood. In particular, in the de-occupied territories, such fires can lead to the detonation of ammunition, engineering mines or unexploded improvised explosive devices,” the State Emergency Service said.

Massivecaused by Russian airstrike extinguished in Sumy region

Over the past week, rescuers extinguished 405 fires in natural ecosystems, including 22 forest fires. The fire destroyed 530 hectares of dry vegetation and coniferous litter. One person was injured as a result of these fires.

“Russian invaders caused 30 fires with their shelling, burning more than 131 hectares of Ukrainian land. The rest of the fires in ecosystems were caused by ordinary citizens who ignored fire safety rules,” the SES added.

As reported, on September 15, a fire broke out in a 12-story building as a result of a Russian bomb.

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region