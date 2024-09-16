LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the“ ISSUER ”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the“ Affected Securities ”) issued pursuant to the Issuer's Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the“ Programme ”) and its base prospectus dated 16 April 2024 (the“ Base Prospectus ”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities. The Swap Provider and the Issuer have agreed to increase the Severe Overnight Gap Threshold for the Affected Securities (the“ Threshold Increase ”). Pursuant to Condition 15.2, the Trustee may agree to any modification of any Trust Deed what is in the opinion of the Trustee not materially prejudicial to the interests of ETP Securityholders. The Threshold Increase is not materially prejudicial to the interests of the ETP Securityholders and therefore this change is permitted under the Conditions

The Issuer announces that from the date of this notice, the Severe Overnight Gap Threshold for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows: