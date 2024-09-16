Zaporizhzhia Region Sees 145 Russian Strikes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past day24 hours, Russian invaders 145 times opened fire on 11 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Russian launched an on Novoandriivka. Sixty-nine UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Novoandriivka, Huliaipole, and Mala Tokmachka were subjected to three strikes involving MLR systems. Seventy-two artillery shells were fired at Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka, and Preobrazhenka," the official wrote.

Six reports came in on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No civilians were affected.

Earlier it was reported that three employees of an agricultural enterprise were killed as a result of the Russian strike targeting Huliaipole.