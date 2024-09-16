Zee 24 Taas To Celebrate The Festival Of Anant Chaturdashi With Zee 24 Taas' Sukhkarta: Live From 7 AM On 17Th September 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 Taas, Maharashtra's leading Marathi news channel, is all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Anant Chaturdashi with its special full-day programming, 'Zee 24 Taas Sukhkarta,' on 17th September 2024, starting from 7 AM onwards. The program has been meticulously designed to capture the essence of Anant Chaturdashi through diverse segments that showcase the vibrancy and significance of the festival.



The 'Zee 24 Taas Sukhkarta' will offer viewers an immersive experience by showcasing Anant Chaturdashi celebrations from various parts of Maharashtra, featuring live coverage of grand processions and expert insights into the rituals. The show aims to bring the full spectrum of the festival to viewers' screens, while also engaging audiences through the Gharguti Ganpati Contest, where participants have shared their home celebrations and won gold coins daily. This special programming reflects the channel's commitment to preserving traditions while offering entertaining and interactive content, with seamless brand integrations that align with the festive spirit and viewer interests.



The overarching aim of the show 'Zee 24 Taas Sukhkarta' is to build a meaningful connection between viewers and Maharashtra's cultural traditions. By celebrating Anant Chaturdashi, a festival that brings communities together across the state, Zee 24 Taas seeks to integrate the festival's vibrant traditions into the lives of its audience each year. The program also aims to become a key part of Maharashtrian celebrations by emphasizing the festival's rich heritage and rituals. Over time, Sukhkarta is expected to strengthen the bond between Zee 24 Taas and its viewers, establishing the channel as the premier destination for cultural programming during the festive season.



Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 Taas, expressed his enthusiasm for this special program highlighting, "With Sukhkarta, we aim to go beyond traditional programming and truly celebrate Anant Chaturdashi with our viewers. This special initiative reflects our commitment to presenting Maharashtra's cultural richness in its most authentic and lively form. Our hope is that Sukhkarta will foster a sense of unity and provide a space for devotees to be part of the festival's grand celebrations from their own homes."



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), also shared his thoughts on the importance of this initiative, saying, "Sukhkarta exemplifies our ongoing commitment at Zee Media Corporation Limited to provide content that truly connects with our viewers. This program is more than a celebration; it's a meaningful way for our audience to be a part of the festival and experience the cultural heart of Maharashtra."



The scheduled special programming telecast will capture the festival's essence, showcasing vibrant celebrations and engaging stories from across Maharashtra, and offering viewers a comprehensive and immersive celebration of Anant Chaturdashi.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

