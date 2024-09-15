Coloringbook: A Welcoming Destination For Independent Artists And Coloring Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coloring Publisher for Adults – Children of All Ages. Custom Designs & Private Branding for Business, Groups and Authors

Crayola® Distributor Wholesaler at best Wholesale Prices. Bulk, Single source, One off and Corporate orders welcome. (314)-695-5757. Authorized Crayola® Distributor and Wholesaler. Quality items at a value price. Giant Selection – Wholesale or Retail.

ColoringBook, the world's Original Coloring Book Website and domain name, has become the go-to destination for creative independent artists.

ColoringBook, the world's Original Coloring Book Website and domain name, has become a popular destination for creative independent artists.

- N. Wayne Bell, Founder & CEOST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ColoringBook, the world's Original Coloring Book Website and domain name, has become a popular destination for creative independent artists . With a mission to collectively express the universal passion of coloring. The website offers a variety of coloring books that reflect the diverse interests of artists and their coloring audiences. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. based in St. Louis, MO, the owner of ColoringBook, has been publishing books since 1981. The company published its first coloring book while the founder was in college in 1981, to today with 2024 market distribution that spans the USA, Canada and abroad.The coloring book website, which launched in 1998, has gained a high level of popularity among coloring book artists and coloring enthusiasts alike. It provides a platform for independent artists to highlight their work and connect with a wider audience. From intricate mandalas to whimsical illustrations, ColoringBook offers a wide range of coloring books to suit every taste and style. Really Big Coloring Books® expanded its services to include greeting cards, placemats, full color books for children and adults. The company now engages in license agreements, such as the popular, "Coloring Books Featuring Characters from PBS KIDS® Shows", which can be explored on the company website. Extending into musical printings of various sorts from album covers, to original musical works and a variety of media related printed products. The company publishes all products, in-house, under one roof in St. Louis, MO.Given the advances from offset to electronic and digital publishing, including AI, ColoringBook is reviling the likes of major book publishers that have been in the book business since the turn of the 20th century.“We get book offers daily from across the globe , and we love them all. Collaborating with artists, creatives, authors, personal or business, is such a rewarding way to engage the coloring enthusiast,” state Founder and CEO, N. Wayne Bell."We are thrilled to see how our Coloring Book website has become a hub for independent artists to share their creativity with the world," says the founder of ColoringBook. "Our goal is to provide a space where artists can express themselves and connect with their coloring audience. We believe that coloring is not just a hobby, but a form of self-expression and relaxation." Really Big Coloring Book®, CEO N. Wayne Bell added, "We are a sole source, corporate and independent distributor of Crayola® brand products. We offer some of the best Crayola Wholesale prices in the industry ."Unwind, relax, and express yourselves with crayons, inks, paints, markers, or pencils on ColoringBook. With a growing community of artists and coloring enthusiasts, the website continues to expand its collection of coloring books and features new artists regularly. Join the coloring community, young and old alike, individuals and businesses to explore the endless possibilities of creativity with ColoringBook, Bell said.For more information, visit ColoringBook and follow them on social media for updates and new releases. Let your imagination run wild and discover the joy of coloring with ColoringBook.ColoringBook: A Welcoming Destination for Independent Artists and Coloring Enthusiasts; call 24/7 toll Free 1-800-244-2665 or 1-314-695-5757.

Wayne Bell

Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.

+1 314-695-5757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

World's First Official Retail Coloring Book Store opens in Saint Louis, MO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.