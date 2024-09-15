Wiggle Butt Academy Launches K9 Nose Work® Using NACSW Methods Online Courses, Private Sessions & Group Classes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wiggle Butt Academy Launches K9 Nose Work® Classes Using NACSW Methods – Offering Courses, Private Sessions & Group Classes for Dogs of All Breeds & Ages

- Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSATTX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wiggle Butt Academy , a leader in positive reinforcement dog training, is excited to announce the launch of its new K9 Nose Work® program, utilizing the proven methods of the National Association of Canine Scent Work (NACSW). This program is designed for dogs of all breeds, ages, and abilities, and will be available through a variety of formats, including online courses, private sessions, and group classes through our expert dog training team .K9 Nose Work® is a fun and engaging activity inspired by professional detection dogs. It taps into a dog's natural hunting and scenting instincts, providing both mental stimulation and physical exercise. Our program is built on the foundation of positive reinforcement, making it an ideal choice for dogs of all temperaments, including those who may be fearful, reactive, or aggressive.Private Sessions for Special Needs DogsRecognizing that every dog has unique needs, Wiggle Butt Academy is offering specialized private sessions tailored for dogs who may feel uncomfortable in traditional training settings. These sessions provide a safe and supportive environment where fearful, reactive, or aggressive dogs can unleash their most powerful scenting abilities and gain confidence through positive reinforcement techniques.Benefits for Dogs and OwnersK9 Nose Work® offers numerous benefits for both dogs and their owners:Benefits for Dogs:* Provides much-needed mental stimulation, reducing boredom and helping to prevent destructive behaviors.* Builds confidence, especially for shy, anxious, or reactive dogs.* Encourages natural hunting and scenting instincts in a fun, low-impact way.* Improves focus and concentration, leading to better behavior in daily life through meeting our dog's needs.* Suitable for all dogs, regardless of breed, age, or physical ability.Benefits for Owners:* Strengthens the bond with your dog through teamwork and communication.* Offers a rewarding, shared activity that's easy to learn and enjoy.* Provides insights into your dog's unique ways of communicating.* Opportunity to learn and practice training skills that can be applied in other areas.* Accessible options for all lifestyles, including online courses, group classes, and private sessions.“We're thrilled to expand our offerings to include K9 Nose Work®,” said Nicole Kohanksi, Founder and Lead Behavior Consultant at Wiggle Butt Academy.“This program is not just about training-it's about creating positive experiences for dogs and their owners. Nose work is an incredibly versatile and accessible sport, and we're excited to bring its many benefits to our clients.”Whether you're looking for a fun new activity to enjoy with your dog, seeking solutions for a dog with behavioral challenges, or simply want to provide an enriching outlet for your dog's natural talents, Wiggle Butt Academy has a K9 Nose Work® option that's right for you. To learn more about our classes, private sessions, or to sign up, please visit or contact us at 214-210-2695.About Wiggle Butt Academy:Wiggle Butt Academy is a leading dog training company specializing in positive reinforcement techniques. With a commitment to humane and effective training methods, we help dogs and their owners build stronger bonds and live happier lives together.For media inquiries, please contact:Nicole Kohanski, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, PNWIFounder and Lead Behavior ConsultantWiggle Butt Academy214-210-2695...This press release reflects Wiggle Butt Academy's commitment to humane dog training and providing the benefits of K9 Nose Work® for dogs and their owners.

