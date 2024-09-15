Russian Strike On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Grows To 35
9/15/2024 3:12:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in a Russian strike on an apartment block has grown to 35.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“35 injured people, including three children,” Terekhov said.
According to him, the rescue operation and firefighting are underway. All relevant services are working at the scene.
Read also: Zelensky
shows consequences of Russia's strike on apartment block in Kharki
According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, a rapid response team and volunteers are working at the scene.
The victims are provided with first aid, water and hot meals.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians hit an apartment block in Kharkiv.
