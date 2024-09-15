Deputy PM Meets Djibouti's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti HE Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest. They also discussed cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.