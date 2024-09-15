JEA Delivers Aid To 280 Families In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) has distributed relief aid to 280 families of engineers trapped in northern Gaza, as part of a broader campaign to support the resilience of the people in the besieged strip, affected by nearly a year of ongoing Israeli aggression.

In a statement on Saturday, the association's council underscored that this humanitarian effort reflects its commitment to national and humanitarian duties, showing solidarity with fellow engineers and their families in Gaza.

The council also commended the significant support from various Jordanian entities for Palestine, emphasising the collective responsibility towards the Palestinian cause.

Ahmad Zoubi, president of the JEA, reiterated that supporting the Palestinian people is a national and moral obligation, highlighting the long-standing role of Jordanian engineers in supporting humanitarian causes.

Zoubi also noted that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the association, with plans to continue providing aid in the future.