OMNIYAT GROUP Launches BEYOND, A Development Company Focused On The Wider Luxury Real Estate Market

The Group Unveils a Landmark 11 Million Square Feet Project on Jumeirah Coastline in Collaboration with Dubai Maritime City, with 8 Million Square Feet Dedicated to BEYOND's Developments.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,September 2024 – OMNIYAT GROUP launches BEYOND, a pioneering development company focused on the wider luxury real estate market. As part of this bold initiative, OMNIYAT GROUP has unveiled an extraordinary 11 million square feet strategic project on the Jumeirah coastline, of which 8 million square feet will be dedicated to BEYOND. This visionary development will create a breathtaking living experience, blending the beauty of verdant landscapes with cutting-edge luxury, set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's waterfront.

BEYOND, OMNIYAT GROUP's new premium real estate brand, will leverage the company's extensive network of global talent to drive transformative change in urban living. BEYOND's goal is to create a community where luxury, nature, and urban living seamlessly coexist, bringing thoughtful design together with exceptional quality and on-time delivery to offer an unparalleled experience to its residents. This approach reflects the evolving demands of today's affluent buyers, who seek more than just financial returns from their investments - they desire homes that align with their personal values and enhance their quality of life. BEYOND will focus on the wider luxury real estate market, ensuring modern lifestyles are catered to with excellence and innovation.

The development will combine world-class amenities with interactive technologies aimed at creating a seamless personalization experience for new property owners. Strategically located on the serene Jumeirah coastline, this master development will showcase an innovative approach to urban planning, where natural beauty and contemporary elegance coexist in perfect harmony. With its carefully curated design, the project will feature extensive lush green spaces complemented by world-class hospitality and high-level amenities. This integration of nature with top-tier services ensures that every convenience and comfort is at the residents' doorstep, enriching their daily lives and promoting well-being.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT GROUP,“OMNIYAT GROUP is proud to partner with Dubai Maritime City to bring this visionary development to life. This collaboration has enabled us to create an unparalleled destination within the wider master plan of Maritime City, providing the perfect foundation for us to deliver something truly unique and transformative. With BEYOND leading the way in the wider luxury real estate market, this development will set a new standard for urban living where nature, luxury, and innovation seamlessly come together.“

“BEYOND embodies the OMNIYAT GROUP's relentless pursuit of excellence and our vision of being best-in-class, in every class. By extending our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences in the wider luxury real estate segment, BEYOND strives to raise standards and curate environments that make life better, making exceptional living more accessible.“added Amjad.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Maritime City commented:“We are proud to announce a new milestone within the Maritime City development, working closely with real estate pioneers to deliver a reimagined master plan. OMNIYAT GROUP's visionary destination within Maritime City represents the pinnacle of this transformation. Our collaboration with OMNIYAT GROUP has resulted in a unique and remarkable project that will set a new standard for Dubai's waterfront development.”

By combining the expertise and vision of leading industry players, this development stands as a testament to the power of collaborative innovation. The project will redefine residential excellence with the launch of BEYOND, OMNIYAT GROUP's new real estate brand, which will deliver 8 million square feet of luxury living spaces. Additionally, OMNIYAT GROUP's other divisions will cover 3 million square feet, ensuring this iconic development offers a unique blend of luxury and ultra luxury living experiences.