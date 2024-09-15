Kashmir Cup Season 2 Concludes At TRC Ground

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Kashmir Cup Season 2, organised by Dalgate Sports Club, concluded at TRC Ground on Saturday, with Dadoo Rangers emerging as the champions. Dadoo Rangers defeated Valley Fresh in the final.

Seven franchise teams from across Kashmir participated in the tournament, which was modeled on the Indian (IPL) format.

Dignitaries present at the closing ceremony included Parvaiz Qaiser, Ex-Ranji Player, Emraan Bhat, Organiser, Shah Javaid, Organiser, Syed Ajaz Kashani, Dr. Touseef Ahmed, Patron and Mentor, Dalgate Sports Club, and members of Dalgate Sports Club.

The tournament showcased seven teams, 22 matches and 15 days of cricket action. Over 100 talented cricketers from across Kashmir participated.

Dr. Touseef Ahmed, Patron and Mentor of the club, emphasized the importance of promoting sports to curb the growing drug menace in society.