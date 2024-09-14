Chief MI6 Embarks On Visit To Azerbaijan
Date
9/14/2024 11:43:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chief of Great Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, Richard
Moore, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During his visit, R. Moore lectured at ADA University in
Baku.
It should be noted that Richard Moore worked as the ambassador
of Great Britain to Turkiye, as well as the deputy adviser on
national security of the country's Cabinet of Ministers
Secretariat.
