عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chief MI6 Embarks On Visit To Azerbaijan

Chief MI6 Embarks On Visit To Azerbaijan


9/14/2024 11:43:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chief of Great Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During his visit, R. Moore lectured at ADA University in Baku.

It should be noted that Richard Moore worked as the ambassador of Great Britain to Turkiye, as well as the deputy adviser on national security of the country's Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat.

MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108674491


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search