Assistance To Ukraine's Energy Sector Is Priority For UNDP - Moe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will continue to provide assistance to the Ukrainian sector to recover from Russian attacks.

This was reported by the of Energy of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

Representatives of the UNDP Office voiced this position at a meeting with Deputy of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak.

The meeting was attended by Shoko Noda, Assistant Secretary-General and Administrator of the organization, Director of the UNDP Crisis Management Bureau, and Jaco Cilliers, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.

The parties discussed the need for equipment for the development of distributed generation capacities, in particular gas turbines and gas piston units.

The UNDP representatives assured that they are taking measures to speed up the delivery of a new batch of relevant equipment to Ukraine.

“We are grateful to UNDP for its continued support of our energy sector. The help of international partners is a light for Ukrainian homes. This is extremely important, especially on the eve of winter,” Andarak emphasized.

The parties also discussed measures to provide backup power to critical infrastructure and strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy facilities.

According to the report, special attention was paid to the development of renewable energy, in particular solar generation.

The Deputy Minister briefed the UNDP representatives on the government's decisions to encourage consumers to install the relevant equipment and measures to simplify the relevant regulatory procedures.

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian regions over past day

UNDP representatives emphasized that accelerating the green transition in the Ukrainian energy sector remains one of the key focuses of cooperation programs.

As Ukrinform previously reported, international partners will help restore war-affected communities within the framework of the UNDP Ukraine and the UN Refugee Agency's project“Mine Action and Return of IDPs in Southern Ukraine”.

Photo: Ministry of Energy