Kherson Resident Killed By Russian Shelling
9/14/2024 3:09:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 60-year-old local resident died in hospital from his injuries after the Russian shelling of Kherson.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.
“Unfortunately, a resident of Kherson died due to Russian shelling. The 60-year-old man, who was seriously injured this afternoon, died in the hospital,” Prokudin said in a post.
He noted that doctors did everything possible to save his life.
As reported, this afternoon, Russians attacked public transportation in Kherson with drones. Two men were injured, one was in serious condition
