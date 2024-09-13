Maximus Receives TIME's World's Best Companies Recognition

(MENAFN- 3BL) Maximus has been named one of TIME's World's Best Companies. This recognition is a reflection of the company's employees and the exceptional work they do every day.

This recognition isn't just about growth or success-it's a testament to the incredible community the Maximus team has built. It's about the company's commitment to employees who bring its mission to life. Every project, every achievement, and every challenge overcome has led to this point.

But this is just the beginning. As we continue to grow, we're staying focused on what matters most:



Supporting Employees: From offering more opportunities for development to creating an environment that champions diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing, we're dedicated to ensuring that this is a place where our employees can thrive.

Our Planet Matters: Sustainability is at the heart of our long-term vision. From reducing our carbon footprint to finding new ways to be more resource-efficient, we're committed to making a positive impact on the environment. Growing Together: This milestone is a reminder of our journey forward. We have big plans, and with a collective dedication and passion, we're confident that the best is yet to come.

The World's Best Companies 2024 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe. They were identified based on three primary dimensions:



Employee Satisfaction: The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees.

Revenue Growth: Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG): Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista's ESG Database and targeted data research.

Our employees are the driving force behind this achievement. This award belongs to all of us, and we're proud to work alongside such an inspiring team.

