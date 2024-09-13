Ukraine Expects $1.1B Tranche From IMF Soon PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects to receive a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon, Prime Denys Shmyhal has said.

Speaking at a meeting on Friday, the Ukrainian Prime Minister said that this week an agreement was reached with the IMF at the expert level on the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, with funding of $15.6 billion.

“Ukraine is implementing all the reforms to meet structural benchmarks. We expect another tranche of $1.1 billion from the IMF in the near future,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the financial support of partners helps the government finance non-military expenditures, social programs, and rapid recovery projects.

He also noted other international meetings that took place this week, including the Crimea Platform and the First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit.

Shmyhal recalled that the Prime Minister of Latvia had announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. During a meeting with the British Foreign Secretary, the prospect of Ukraine receiving $50 billion from frozen Russian assets this year was also discussed.

At a meeting with the Prime Minister of Croatia, two documents were signed in the areas of education and justice, which will contribute to Ukraine's further European integration. At the same time, a leading Croatian demining company opened a representative office in Ukraine.

The meeting between the Prime Minister of Ukraine and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken focused on the issues of energy sector, its protection, and financial support for Ukraine.

At a meeting with the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the implementation of various energy and infrastructure projects, including the water supply of Mykolaiv, was discussed, Shmyhal said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina announced another military support package for Ukraine during a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.