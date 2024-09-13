Caspian Pipeline Consortium Sees Increased Oil Transport Volume
Azernews reports.
The volume of oil transported through the Caspian Pipeline
Consortium (CPC) system has risen compared to last year,
Azernews reports.
CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban announced this during a
management meeting in Almaty. He revealed that by the end of August
this year, the CPC system had exported 43.8 million tons of crude
oil, with 405 tankers departing from the Novorossiysk port. This
marks an increase from last year's 42.7 million tons and 391
tankers.
The meeting also involved a review of the CPC's financial
activities.
The CPC oil pipeline system is a critical route for transporting
oil from the Caspian Sea basin to global markets. The
1,500-kilometer pipeline connects Western Kazakhstan's oil fields
to the Black Sea coast of Russia, where oil is transferred to
tankers at CPC's marine terminal. Major shareholders in the
consortium include Russia's Transneft, Kazakhstan's Kazmunaigas, as
well as international companies like Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil,
Rosneft, and Shell.
