Romania Condemns Russian Attack On Commercial Ship In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Romania strongly condemned the attack by Russian forces on a commercial ship in the Black Sea, calling it "an unprecedented escalation in Russia's illegal war against Ukraine."

Romania's MFA posted this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Romania strongly condemns Russian attack on a commercial ship in the Black Sea. This unprecedented escalation in Russia's illegal war against Ukraine violates international law and threatens global food security. Russia must stop targeting commercial vessels and respect freedom of navigation," the statement reads

As Romania Insider notes, a Ukrainian ship carrying wheat was hit by a Russian missile near Romanian territorial waters 55 km away from the Romanian town of Sfântu Gheorghe.

The Romanian Coast Guard confirmed the incident and said that their maritime surveillance vessel MAI 0201, which was on a patrol and surveillance mission in the area, was dispatched near the ship that transmitted the message to provide assistance if necessary. But the need for assistance did not arise.

in

On Friday, September 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Luminița Odobescu, announced on X that she had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on "support for Ukraine and security developments in the Black Sea."

"The incidents involving drones violating Romania's airspace are serious. Russia must immediately cease such actions, as well as attacks on commercial ships," Odobescu wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, September 12, Russians launched a missile attack in the Black Sea against a civilian ship transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt.