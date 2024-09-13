Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski has arrived in Ukraine for a visit.

The head of Polish and the mayor of Lviv visited the site of a recent missile strike and announced Polish assistance in rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure, Ukrinform reports, citing a post on the Polish Foreign Ministry's account on X .

“After a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Minister Radoslaw Sikorski left for a visit to Ukraine. Minister Sikorski, together with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, laid flowers at the memorial plaque to the of the Russian missile attack on September 4,” the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the video attached to the post, the head of the Polish diplomacy emphasized that the Russian strike on the civilian infrastructure of Lviv is“another war crime”.

“We reaffirm our commitment, the proposal of Head of the Council of Ministers Donald Tusk that we will rebuild the house and school indicated by the Lviv Mayor's Office at the expense of Poland in solidarity with Ukraine, which is fighting heroically,” Sikorski said.

He also called on NATO and the entire democratic world to speed up the delivery of weapons, especially air and missile defense systems that Ukraine desperately needs.

As Ukrinform reported, during a joint press conference in Warsaw, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the West should continue to provide Ukraine with assistance to counter the Russian aggressor and continue to put pressure on the Kremlin to end the war.