Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Friday's soccer highlights feature the match between Novorizontino and Botafogo-SP in the Brasileirão Série B.



Additionally, there are games from the German Bundesliga, LaLiga , and the Argentine Primera División.



The day's schedule also features matches from the NWSL and Saudi Pro League, as well as lower divisions of the German and English leagues.



Game times and where to watch live soccer matches today

German 2. Bundesliga







7:30 AM - Karlsruher vs Schalke 04 - OneFootball

7:30 AM - Preussen Münster vs Paderborn - OneFootball





7:30 AM - Bayern Women vs RB Leipzig Women - DAZN







8:00 AM - Corinthians U-20 vs Ferroviária U-20 - TNT

9:00 AM - São Paulo U-20 vs Referência U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)





9:00 AM - Al Nassr vs Al Ahli - Canal GOAT and BandSports







9:00 AM - Deportivo Riestra vs Huracán - Disney+



12:30 PM - Lanús vs Unión Santa Fe - Disney+

3:00 PM - River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán - ESPN 2 and Disney+





9:00 AM - Barcelona Women vs Real Sociedad Women - DAZN





9:30 AM - Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim - Sportv, Canal GOAT and OneFootball





9:45 AM - Saint-Étienne vs Lille - CazéTV





10:00 AM - Betis vs Leganés - ESPN 4 and Disney+





10:00 AM - Hull City vs Sheffield United - Disney+





10:15 AM - Arouca vs Sporting - ESPN 2 and Disney+







1:00 PM - Novorizontino vs Botafogo-SP - Sportv and Premiere



3:30 PM - Goiás vs Avaí - Sportv and Premiere

3:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Ituano - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere







2:00 PM - Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current - Canal GOAT

5:00 PM - Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars - Canal GOAT







No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Friday, September 13.







