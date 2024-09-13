عربي


Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/13/2024 5:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Friday's soccer highlights feature the match between Novorizontino and Botafogo-SP in the Brasileirão Série B.

Additionally, there are games from the German Bundesliga, LaLiga , and the Argentine Primera División.

The day's schedule also features matches from the NWSL and Saudi Pro League, as well as lower divisions of the German and English leagues.

Game times and where to watch live soccer matches today
German 2. Bundesliga


  • 7:30 AM - Karlsruher vs Schalke 04 - OneFootball
  • 7:30 AM - Preussen Münster vs Paderborn - OneFootball


German Women's Bundesliga

  • 7:30 AM - Bayern Women vs RB Leipzig Women - DAZN

Campeonato Paulista U-20

  • 8:00 AM - Corinthians U-20 vs Ferroviária U-20 - TNT
  • 9:00 AM - São Paulo U-20 vs Referência U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Saudi Pro League

  • 9:00 AM - Al Nassr vs Al Ahli - Canal GOAT and BandSports

Argentine Primera División

  • 9:00 AM - Deportivo Riestra vs Huracán - Disney+
  • 12:30 PM - Lanús vs Unión Santa Fe - Disney+
  • 3:00 PM - River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán - ESPN 2 and Disney+

Spanish Women's Primera División

  • 9:00 AM - Barcelona Women vs Real Sociedad Women - DAZN

German Bundesliga

  • 9:30 AM - Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim - Sportv, Canal GOAT and OneFootball

French Ligue 2

  • 9:45 AM - Saint-Étienne vs Lille - CazéTV

LaLiga

  • 10:00 AM - Betis vs Leganés - ESPN 4 and Disney+

English Championship

  • 10:00 AM - Hull City vs Sheffield United - Disney+

Portuguese Primeira Liga

  • 10:15 AM - Arouca vs Sporting - ESPN 2 and Disney+

Brasileirão Série B

  • 1:00 PM - Novorizontino vs Botafogo-SP - Sportv and Premiere
  • 3:30 PM - Goiás vs Avaí - Sportv and Premiere
  • 3:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Ituano - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere

NWSL

  • 2:00 PM - Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current - Canal GOAT
  • 5:00 PM - Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars - Canal GOAT

TV Broadcasts

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Friday, September 13.

Pay TV Broadcasts
Sportv

  • 9:30 AM - Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim - German Bundesliga
  • 1:00 PM - c vs Botafogo-SP - Brasileirão Série B
  • 3:30 PM - Goiás vs Avaí - Brasileirão Série B

Premiere

  • 1:00 PM - Novorizontino vs Botafogo-SP - Brasileirão Série B
  • 3:30 PM - Goiás vs Avaí - Brasileirão Série B
  • 3:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B

Online Streaming
Canal GOAT

  • 9:00 AM - Al Nassr vs Al Ahli - Saudi Pro League
  • 9:30 AM - Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim - German Bundesliga
  • 3:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Ituano - Brasileirão Série B
  • 2:00 PM - Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current - NWSL
  • 5:00 PM - Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars - NWSL

The Rio Times

