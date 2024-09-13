Rock In Rio 2024: Check Out The Lineup For Friday, September 13
9/13/2024 5:00:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio 2024 kicks off this Friday, September 13, with a special program to celebrate the festival's 40-year history.
With over 700,000 participants expected over the seven days and 85 brands promoting 130 activations, the event will be held at Cidade do Rock in Rio de Janeiro.
Travis Scott and Ludmilla will perform on the World Stage tonight. Cat Dealers and Deadmau5 will energize the New Dance Order Stage.
The 2024 edition features big names like Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Karol G, and Mariah Carey.
Performances will occur over seven days. Check out the complete lineup for this Friday below.
Lineup for Rock in Rio 2024 - Friday, September 13
World Stage
4:40 PM - Matuê with Wiu and Teto
7:00 PM - Ludmilla
9:20 PM - 21 Savage
12:00 AM - Travis Scott
Sunset Stage
3:30 PM - Funk Orchestra invites MC Daniel, Rebecca, and MC Soffia
5:50 PM - Veigh and Kayblack
8:10 PM - Orochi, Chefin, and Oruam
10:45 PM - MC Cabelinho & Favelas Choir
New Dance Order Stage
10:00 PM - Cat Dealers
11:30 PM - Chemical Surf
1:00 AM - Fatsync x Malifoo
2:30 AM - Deadmau5
Favela Space Stage
4:00 PM - Slipmami
7:00 PM - Kevin o Chris
9:00 PM - TZ da Coronel and Borges
Global Village Stage
3:30 PM - Victor Xamã
5:30 PM - Katú Mirim
7:15 PM - Karan Aujla
Supernova Stage
3:00 PM - Mc Maneirinho
5:00 PM - The Box
6:30 PM - Mizzy Miles
8:30 PM - Major RD
