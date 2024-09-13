عربي


Al Khater Receives Tajikistan, Romania And Paraguay Envoys

9/13/2024 4:00:12 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar H E Nurmurod Mahmadali.

The meeting discussed the two countries' relations and ways to bolster them, primarily in development projects in addition to enhancing the status of the Arabic language in the Republic of Tajikistan. Separately, Minister of State for International Cooperation met yesterday with Ambassador of Romania to the State of Qatar H E Nicusor Daniel Tanase. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, following the visit of Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu to Doha in April 2024. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine and the region.

Also, she met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to the State of Qatar H E Jose Rafael Aguero Avila.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Peninsula

