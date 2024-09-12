GTLB Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Gitlab Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why:

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of

purchasers of securities of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB ) between June 6, 2023 and March 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court

no later than November 4, 2024.

So what: If you purchased GitLab securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next:

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's ability to develop and incorporate artificial intelligence ("AI") throughout the software development cycle in order to optimize code generation, thereby increasing market demand and making all levels of software development more affordable and properly monetizing GitLab's AI features; (2) In truth, there was weak market demand for GitLab's touted AI features and the Company was incurring an increasing amount of expenses involving JiHu, its joint venture in China, as well as the annual company-wide summit; and (3) Defendants misled investors by continually highlighting GitLab's AI-driven innovations to develop software more efficiently and drive market share demands. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

