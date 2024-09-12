Probo Medical Names Michael Asmer As Chairman And Greg Kopulos As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a global diagnostic imaging solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Michael Asmer as Chairman of the Board and Greg Kopulos as Chief Executive Officer of Probo.

Michael Asmer was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Probo and, prior to Probo, was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of MedCorp, which was acquired by Probo in 2018.

Prior to MedCorp, Asmer held various leadership roles at Physician Sales and Service (PSS), prior to its by McKesson, and also at Henry Schein.

Asmer earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.

"I am tremendously proud of what our team has accomplished over the last five years at Probo and am also excited for what lies ahead," stated Asmer.

"With the integration of recent acquisitions, Probo enters a new phase of growth where we can support our customers with a comprehensive offering of diagnostic imaging solutions."

Greg Kopulos joined Probo in 2024 from Chartis, a healthcare consulting firm where he was President of their Clinical Quality Solutions business.

Prior to that, he spent 20 years at GE Healthcare where among other roles, he was Chief Operating Officer of Global Service, Chief Operating Officer of US & Canada as well as the Senior Vice President of Strategy.

Kopulos earned his Masters of Business Administration from Marquette University and his Bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

"Probo is well on its way to becoming a global leader in diagnostic imaging solutions.

I am humbled and excited to build on the great work of Michael and the entire Probo team," remarked Kopulos.

"With the continued investment in and integration of our prior acquisitions, Probo has never been better positioned to help our customers deliver quality care to their patients while providing needed cost savings."

Probo Medical is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare with over $8 billion invested in more than 45 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a global diversified solutions provider of diagnostic imaging products and services, including equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation. For more information about Probo Medical, visit .

