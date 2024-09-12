Tribute In Light Marks 9/11 Anniversary In New York
The "Tribute in Light" event, dedicated to the memory of the
victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, is being held
in New York on Wednesday, Azernews reports.
Two beams of powerful searchlights are directed toward the sky,
symbolizing the twin towers destroyed by terrorists. Forty-four
searchlights are used to create columns of light visible up to 100
kilometers away. The tribute has been held annually since 2002.
Earlier, a solemn ceremony was conducted at the memorial complex
on the site of the former Twin Towers in New York. During the
ceremony, relatives of the deceased read out the names of the
victims.
On September 11, 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four
passenger planes in the United States. Two of these planes were
flown into the World Trade Center towers-then the tallest buildings
in New York-while a third plane was directed at the Pentagon near
Washington, D.C. The fourth plane was headed towards the American
capital but crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. As a result of
the attacks, 2,977 people lost their lives.
