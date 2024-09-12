Regency Centers Supports National Suicide Prevention Month

MENAFN - 3BL) On this inaugural 988 Day (9/8), and in recognizing National Prevention Month, we encourage all to learn more about the 988 Lifeline, a national of 215+ local crisis centers that provides 24/7 emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress via phone, text, and chat to help individuals when, where, and how they need it.

Since 2023, Regency Centers and ten of our industry peers have partnered with 988 Lifeline, Vibrant Emotional Health & Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to install "Signs of HOPE” across 1,600 shopping centers, reaching more than 272M visitors making 4.6B visits annually.

Interested in joining this initiative? Reach out to ... for an implementation kit. Together, we can make an impact in our communities by emphasizing the importance of mental health - this month and every month.

