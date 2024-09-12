Minister Of Transport Meets Bahrain's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met Thursday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Qatar HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam.

During the meeting, HE the Ambassador handed HE the Minister of Transport an invitation from HE Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Personal Representative of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Bahrain International Airshow, to attend the 7th edition of the event, scheduled to take place in November 2024.

