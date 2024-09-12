Aqueduct Technologies Hosts 2Nd Annual Cybersecurity Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CANTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Cybersecurity Summit, taking place on October 10th at its headquarters in Canton, MA. This year's summit will spotlight the crucial role of compliance in safeguarding organizations from evolving threats.

Attendees will engage in a day of impactful keynotes and sessions designed to bridge the gap between cybersecurity practices and compliance mandates. Leading experts will provide actionable insights, address cybersecurity challenges, and offer strategies for effectively integrating compliance within security frameworks.

Session highlights include:



Navigating Emerging Compliance Risks with Confidence

Compliance as a Security Advantage: Turning Mandates into Strategic Defenses

Three Steps to Ransomware Safety And more!

This year, Aqueduct is excited to be joined by Tyler Cohen Wood, Former DIA Cyber Deputy Division Chief & Sr. Intelligence Officer. During her closing keynote, Tyler will be addressing key compliance challenges such as data privacy, anti-corruption laws, and ethical AI use, emphasizing how leadership and organizational culture can drive ethical behavior and effective risk management.



"This event reflects our commitment to empowering our customers with the knowledge, tools, and strategies they need to safeguard their organizations and remain compliant," said Shane O'Brien, CTO at Aqueduct Technologies. "Each session was thoughtfully designed to provide attendees with actionable takeaways and fresh perspectives."

