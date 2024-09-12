Peregrine Turbine Technologies And Softinway, Inc. Collaborate To Advance PTT's Breakthrough Sco2 Turbine Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valentine Moroz, COO/ Softinway, and David Stapp, CEO/ PTT

PTT Unveils World's Most Efficient Turbine Engine, Promising Unmatched Performance with AxSTREAM's Cutting-Edge Design and Simulation Technology

- David Stapp, CEO | Peregrine Turbine Technologies

WISCASSET, ME, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After 12 years of development and $35M of investment, the PTT team has developed the world's most efficient energy conversion turbine engine that projects to exceed top market performance at market entry. AxSTREAM's design-space approach to solving turbomachinery design objectives in preliminary design, coupled with integrated streamline solving and map generation, truly accelerates new product solutions.

David Stapp, CEO/CTO and inventor of the Peregrine sCO2 turbine, noted:

“We knew we had something of real value, and we wanted to turn that into a machine. We determined early in the development of this special technology that we needed to internalize expertise in aerodynamics. The AxSTREAM software features really changed the game for us-things that we could not do with other software.

The team at SoftInWay are real people who embraced us. They saw the challenges we were facing, and said, 'We can help with that.' The software and their support are truly world-class and gave us the tools we needed to bring our sCO2-enabled technologies to the global energy markets.

Peregrine is five to seven years ahead of others in bringing this technology to market. We could not have done this without this kind of support. PTT's sCO2 transformational technologies are young, with an expected value growth curve of 30 years or more. The company is structured to continue aggressive development and to lead global market deployment across energy and numerous other high-value markets. The ongoing collaboration with SoftInWay is a central enabler in that effort.”

Valentine Moroz, the Chief Operating Officer at SoftInWay, commented,“SoftInWay has a fundamentally different approach to helping inventive companies develop technologies fast. That approach includes discarding preconceived notions of traditional development processes and focusing on the most optimal design for a given problem. The consistent questions from PTT's team continues to push SoftInWay to make sure that we have better answers ready and to think of the next stages for any given design. There are a bunch of other industries where this sCO2 technology can be leveraged, and I hope we can achieve that together.”

About Peregrine Turbine Technologies (PTT):

PTT is a privately held, Maine, limited liability company formed in April 2012, and focused on the development and deployment of advanced sCO2 (super critical carbon dioxide) turbine energy generation, storage, and propulsion systems.

The Company has received awards from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Office of Naval Research (ONR), and the Maine Technology Institute (MTI) in support of its leading development of Brayton cycle sCO2 gas turbine and heat exchanger development for energy conversion. PTT also holds a long-term Combined Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) for support in the testing, and de-risking of its patented sCO2 energy conversion technologies.

Its sCO2 energy conversion system is essentially a closed loop, heat engine and is fuel agnostic, meaning that it can operate on any high-grade heat source such as nuclear and concentrated solar, as well as on all air combustible fuels Including sustainable biomass, biogas, refuse derived fuels (RDF), and natural gas.

Additional company information can be found at peregrineturbine

About SoftInWay – Turbomachinery Mastered

SoftInWay is an R&D engineering company specializing in the development of efficient propulsion and energy conversion systems. Its integrated and automated software platform, AxSTREAM®, covers all stages of design, redesign, analysis, and optimization of the turbomachinery used in energy and propulsion technology. AxSTREAM encompasses comprehensive 3D design, thermodynamic cycle analysis, rotor dynamics simulation, and secondary flow and cooling system optimization. SoftInWay also offers engineering consulting services and educational courses, available both in-person and online. SoftInWay supports 750+ companies worldwide and works closely with OEMs, service providers, utility companies, universities, research laboratories, and government organizations. You can find more information at softinway

Robert Brooks

Peregrine Turbine Technologies

+1 207-687-8333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.